Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Purvis
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1927
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Army
John Purvis's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by James Funeral Home in Wrens, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by James Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Wrens Memorial Gardens
1533 Hwy 80 West, Wrens, Georgia 30833
Funeral services provided by:
James Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.