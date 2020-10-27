Dennis passed away on October 26, 2020 surrounded by his family, peacefully at home. He was born on January 22, 1941 to John Derlin and Lenora Winters Redden at McKay Dee Hospital. He lived in Devil's Slide until he was 5 years old at which time he moved to Pleasant View. Dennis graduated Weber High School where he was active in sports. He attended Weber State. Dennis joined the Army and the National Guard, proudly serving his county.
Dennis married Jane Davis in 1964, together they had three children and later divorced. He married Gaye Medina and later divorced. Dennis married his eternal companion and love of his life Lynda Fairchild in 1988 and added four children, whom he loved as his own. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Dennis had a firm belief in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ our Savior. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various callings, his favorite being the second counselor in the Branch Presidency of the 9th Street Branch.
Dennis loved the outdoors. He enjoyed working with his hands, tying flies, leather work and bead work. Dennis's first love was his wife, but his next love was his Harley Davidson.
Dennis is survived by his sweetheart Lynda, six children: Lisa (Richard) Taylor; JaNae (Chad) Hodson; Jerry (Carole) Fairchild; Stephanie (Michale) Dial; Jacci (Brian) Doyle and Dallas Redden; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also survived by four siblings: Jacqueline (Jim) Hart; Terrie (Frank) Mortenson; Brad Redden and Diane Gullo.
Preceded in death by his parents, his son Bradley Fairchild and sister Connie Chadwick.
The family would like to thank Amber and Launi with IHC Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary.
Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Dennis's obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.