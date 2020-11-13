Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Reid
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1935
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
John Reid's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Funeral services provided by:
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lots of good memories of John John. Life long friend and neighbor.
Roger Brown
Friend
November 12, 2020