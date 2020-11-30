Menu
John Roock
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1931
DIED
November 26, 2020
John Roock's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home in East Syracuse, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home website.

Published by Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Matthew's Church
corner of Kinne Street and W. Yates Street, East Syracuse, New York
Dec
1
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Matthew's Church
corner of Kinne Street and W. Yates Street, East Syracuse, New York
Dec
1
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
St. Matthew's Church
229 West Yates Street, East Syracuse, New York 13057
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Church
corner of Kinne Street and W. Yates Street, East Syracuse, New York
