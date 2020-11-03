John R. Rosol Jr.

Thursday, January 15th, 1948 - Monday, November 2nd, 2020

Age 72, of Brookline, after a brief illness, on Monday, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joanne M. Rosol; loving father of Jennifer Rosol and Damon Rosol; cherished grandfather of little Damon and Elizabeth; dear brother of Michael (Joanne) Rosol and Anita Alder. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. John retired from H. J. Heinz Company after 30 years of service. He had a strong Catholic Faith, attending Mass regularly and was a founding member of the Polish Hill 33 Football Club. He was a longtime volunteer with Brookline Meals on Wheels and St. Marks Church van. John and Joanne would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this Saturday November 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412 531-4000. Thursday 2-8 P.M. Covid 19 restrictions will apply. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10:00AM in St. Teresa of Kolkata parish, Church of the Resurrection Church. Inurnment private.

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.