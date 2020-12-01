Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Sanders
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1953
DIED
November 25, 2020
John Sanders's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cobb Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cobb Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cobb Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614
Funeral services provided by:
Cobb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.