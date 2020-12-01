Menu
John Santy
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1941
DIED
November 23, 2020
John Santy's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass in Vass, NC .

Published by Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass
