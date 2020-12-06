Menu
John Sarver
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
John Sarver's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Covington, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home website.

Published by Moore Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Shiloh New Conference Meeting House
8340 Delisle-Fourman Rd., Arcanum, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home
