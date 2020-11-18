Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Sauers
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1940
DIED
November 16, 2020
John Sauers's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Solon-Telford Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Cemetery
North 14th Rd. and E. 19th Rd., Streator, Illinois 61364
Funeral services provided by:
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.