Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Sharp
1961 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1961
DIED
November 9, 2020
John Sharp's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmetto Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Palmetto Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Philadelphia United Methodist Church
1691 Hwy 160 West, Mill, South Carolina 29708
Funeral services provided by:
Palmetto Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.