John Smith
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1926
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
US Steel
John Smith's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home in Phoenixville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home website.

Published by Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Maternity Cemetery
Miscavage Street, West Wyoming, Pennsylvania 18644
Funeral services provided by:
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
