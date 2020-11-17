John Wayne Smith of Hooper passed away at his home surrounded by his family on November 15, 2020.



John was born in Moab, Utah on February 16, 1940 to Frank Noel Smith and Ethelyn Woodruff Smith. He had one sister Lennna Johnson (deceased).



John graduated from Provo High School. He was in the military.



John married Rivera Ann Howell in November 1959. From this union came 4 children. They were later divorced. John married Susan Fowers on September 21, 1979. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in September of 1980. Four more children were added to the family.



John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He faithfully served in many callings. John loved to joke with people and had a very unique sense of humor. He loved his children and family very much. John work in Industrial Sales.



John is survived by his loving wife Susan. His eight children: Terry (Lenny) Back, Karen (Kevin) Beckstead, Michael (Yvette) Smith, Robert Frank Smith, JoAnna (Brent) Stephens, Jeremiah (Courtney) Jolicoeur, Shawn (Brittney) Smith, Tyler John (Ciarra) Smith. 21 Grandchildren, and 5 Great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lennna, and a daughter, Jill.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the Nurses and Doctors at Mckay Hospital for their care of John.



A viewing for family and close friends will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West in Roy, Utah. With graveside services at 1:00 pm at the Hooper Cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West, Hooper, Utah. Face Masks are Required.



Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of John's obituary on Myers website, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.