John Smith
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1940
DIED
November 15, 2020
John Smith's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Roy, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
Nov
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
Myers Mortuary
