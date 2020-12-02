Menu
John Snyder
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1930
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Roman Catholic
John Snyder's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geibel Funeral Home in Butler, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Geibel Funeral Home website.

Published by Geibel Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Tri Rivers Consulting Services
December 1, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. We are praying you find comfort, peace, and strength through God's love for you.
Ken & Marsha and Renee Verostek
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
to all members of joe's family you have my condolences
Gary Schultz
Friend
November 27, 2020