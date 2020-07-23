Johnny Val Sodenkamp Jr. passed away July 20, 2020 at home in Layton. He was born April 29, 1959 to John and Valeen Sodenkamp in Ogden, Utah.



He married Chris Myren October 29, 1977; later met the love of his life, Debbie King and they were married on March 21, 2003.



Johnny was an accomplished brick mason working alongside his father from the age of 13. Despite the many injuries Johnny sustained during his life along with going blind, he always found value in hard work and the importance of providing for his family as he loved them so very much. His passion was working with his hands making beautiful handmade fountain pins, bread boards, and decorative bowls. Johnny truly had a love for camping, fishing, and Dutch-oven cooking. He loved planting tomatoes every year in his garden. Johnny had a kind heart, he was very witty where he always found ways to make us laugh, and he will truly be missed.



He is survived by his Mother and Father, John and Valeen Sodenkamp; Wife, Debbie; Daughters: Jessica Brown (Anthony Brown), Cheri Bang (Darrin Bang), Cheryl Keller (Rick Keller), Cami Thummel (Dustin Thummel); Sons, Jason Sodenkamp (Stephanie Sodenkamp) and Justin Sodenkamp (Mimi Robinson); Brother, Anthony Sodenkamp (Ashley Dodge); Sisters: Debbie Sortor (the late Rick Sortor), Susan Schlumpberger (Greg Schlumpberger) and Becky Sodenkamp (Ivy Blechman). Johnny has 22 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his close friend and Uncle George N Sodenkamp Jr.



Viewing will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Aarons Mortuary , 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah 84401. Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 am at the West Point Cemetery, 80 N. 4000 W., West Point, Utah 84015.



A special thanks to Encompass Hospice for the compassionate care Johnny was given during his final days.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.