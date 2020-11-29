Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Splaine
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1942
DIED
October 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
YMCA
John Splaine's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home in Cambridge, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cambridge Cemetery
76 Coolidge Ave, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.