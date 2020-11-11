Menu
John Squires
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1945
DIED
November 8, 2020
John Squires's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. in Nashua, NH .

Published by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, NH 03060-3844
Nov
13
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, NH 03060-3844
Nov
13
Committal
11:00a.m.
St. Louis Cemetery
, Nashua, New Hampshire
Funeral services provided by:
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
