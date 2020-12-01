Menu
John Studnicka
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1949
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
John Studnicka's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Becvar & Son Funeral Home in Crestwood, IL .

Published by Becvar & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Becvar & Son Funeral Home & Cremation
5539 West 127th Street, Crestwood, Illinois 60418
Dec
5
Funeral service
9:15a.m.
Becvar & Son Funeral Home & Cremation
5539 West 127th Street, Crestwood, Illinois 60418
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Saint Terrence Catholic Church
4300 West 119th Place, Alsip, Illinois 60803
Funeral services provided by:
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
December 1, 2020