Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Sweeney
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1932
DIED
November 26, 2020
John Sweeney's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc. in Fox Lake, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc. on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Bede Catholic Church
36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Frances Bleers
November 28, 2020
Dorothy Keizer
November 28, 2020
John Healy
November 28, 2020