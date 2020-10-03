Formerly of Plum, age 84, died on Friday, October 2, 2020.



Husband of the late Roberta (Russo) Trainor for 58 years.



Father of James Trainor.



Grandfather of Mary Sprague.



Great-grandfather of Aurora and Gwen.



Brother of Dolores (Jim) Bour, Joanne (late William) Mangretta, Margaret (late James) Pickle, late Robert (surviving spouse, Marianne) Trainor, late Patrick (surviving spouse, Sandra) Trainor and the late James (Charlene) Trainor.



Jack was a 1954 graduate of Turtle Creek High School and he was known for being an amateur boxer. Upon graduation, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent 24 years, including 2 tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He also was assigned to Korea and Germany during his career. Jack was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army in 1979, he was employed as a guard at the Western Penitentiary for 11 years. Jack had a reputation for being stubborn, but he was beloved by his many nieces and nephews.



Friends are welcome on Sunday from 1-5pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Sunday at 5pm, followed by a Presentation of Military Honors.



Jack will be laid to rest privately in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.







