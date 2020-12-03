Menu
John Tungate
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Marine Corps
VFW
John Tungate's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc in Cincinnati, OH .

Published by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Vine Street Hill Cemetery
3701 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220
Funeral services provided by:
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 21, 2020