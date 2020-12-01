Menu
John Upchurch
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1933
DIED
October 8, 2020
John Upchurch's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, October 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020