John L. Veltri, 87, of Delmont, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1933 in Newell, PA, to the late James and Mary (Madorma) Veltri. John was a Korean War Army veteran. After his discharge, he attended California University, receiving degrees in Industrial Arts and Manual Arts. He dedicated his career to helping veterans through his over 30-year employ for the Veterans Administration in the department of vocational rehab therapy as a manual arts therapist and counselor. John was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle for the 55 years that he resided in Delmont. His over 40-year membership in the Delmont VFD was a very important part of his life. John led by example and was very involved in community service organizations and activities, including being a member of the Delmont Zoning Hearing Board. John is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda K. (Stevenson); three sons, James R. (Twila D.) Veltri, Michael A. (Lisa) Veltri, and Daniel J. Veltri; six grandchildren, Maria L. Veltri, Lori (Terry) Gingrich, Ty (Taylor) George, Taryn Grace Veltri, Joshua K. Veltri, and Rebecca M. Veltri; five great-grandchildren, Desiree, Ashlin, Kendra, John John, and Lilyana; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four siblings, Rosemarie Veltri, Philomena Todaro, Delena Kos, and Joseph Veltri. Friends will be received Monday, September 14 from 11:00 AM until the time of blessing service at 1:30 PM at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and masks will be required. Interment with military honors will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delmont VFD, PO Box 12, Delmont, PA 15626, or to Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108-3380 or by visiting avs.merakey.org.
.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.