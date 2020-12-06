Menu
John Wabik
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1934
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Holy Family Catholic Church
John Wabik's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home - Duluth in Duluth, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
2430 W. 3rd Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55806
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
2430 W. 3rd Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55806
