John Walker
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1931
DIED
November 26, 2020
John Walker's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service
4291 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
