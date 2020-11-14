Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Wallen
1972 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1972
DIED
November 11, 2020
John Wallen's passing at the age of 48 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martin Wilson Funeral Home in La Follette, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martin Wilson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 W. Central Ave., LaFollette, Tennessee 37766
Nov
13
Funeral service
7:45p.m.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 W. Central Ave., LaFollette, Tennessee 37766
Nov
13
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 W. Central Ave., LaFollette, Tennessee 37766
Nov
14
Interment
10:00a.m.
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Memorial Drive, LaFollette, Tennessee 37766
Funeral services provided by:
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.