John Welkener
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1939
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United Methodist Church
John Welkener's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home in Bainbridge, OH .

Published by Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.