John Wheeler
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1930
DIED
November 23, 2020
John Wheeler's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Countryside Funeral Home website.

Published by Countryside Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Countryside Chapel
9185 NE 21st Ave, Anthony, Florida 32617
Funeral services provided by:
Countryside Funeral Home
