John Wooten
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1943
DIED
November 30, 2020
John Wooten's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

Published by Affinity Memorial Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
1145 St. Clair Ave.
Dec
5
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
1145 St. Clair Ave.
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Memorial Chapel
