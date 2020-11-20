On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, John "Jack" Zimage, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 69.
Jack was born on March 31, 1951 in McKees Rocks to John Francis and Betty Mae (Lee) Zimage. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Chicago where he was an electronic technician who maintained cruise missiles. Following his 7 years of service in the Navy, Jack attended Community College of Allegheny County where he obtained an Associates Degree in Biology. On April 28, 1979 he married Anna Marie. They raised two daughters, Michelle and Mary, and one son, Michael.
Jack was a loving, caring man who valued family, morals, ethics, humor, and God. He is remembered for always doing what is right, teaching his family how to live with empathy and happiness. Jack enjoyed spending his time with family: golfing with his wife, talking with his children, and playing with his deeply beloved grandchildren. Jack and Beau were best friends, and their time together meant the world to Jack. He was known for his quick wit, his loving touch, and above all for his kind and compassionate spirit.
Jack was an excellent bowler, who took pride in coaching his wife Anna during her career in the Women's Professional Bowling Association. Late in his lengthy career as a maintenance technician, Jack took on a leadership role as a maintenance supervisor. He was beloved by his staff for his sense of humor and team-first mentality.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, John Francis, his mother, Betty Mae, his sister Patricia, and his brother William. He is survived by his wife Anna Marie, his three children, Michelle Zimage, Michael (Lacey) Zimage, and Mary (Jason) Bower, and his grandchildren, Miles, Lila, Beau, Kelsea, and Kira.
Friends received Sunday from 12:00 PM– 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
It is asked in lieu of flowers that a donation be given to the family or mailed and a contribution will be made to the Passionate Nuns.
