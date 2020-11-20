Menu
Johnathan Gibbs
1990 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1990
DIED
November 17, 2020
Johnathan Gibbs's passing at the age of 30 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Funeral Services, LLC in Holly Hill, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Funeral Services, LLC website.

Published by Grace Funeral Services, LLC on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd, Holly Hill 29059
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Haydon Hill Cemetery
500-712 State Road S-38-136, Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
