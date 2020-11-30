Menu
Johnie Andrews
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1949
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
United States Army
Johnie Andrews's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .

Published by Archer Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave, Lake Butler, FL 32054
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
November 29, 2020
Elbert and I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy in the loss of Johnie.
Betty & Elbert Nettles
Family
November 28, 2020