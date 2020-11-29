Menu
Johnnie Bouldwin
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1929
DIED
November 19, 2020
Johnnie Bouldwin's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johnnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alice Taylor King Chapel of King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78702
Funeral services provided by:
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
