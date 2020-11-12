Menu
Johnnie Brown
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1929
DIED
November 1, 2020
Johnnie Brown's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego in San Diego, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego website.

Published by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary
5050 Federal Blvd., San Diego, California 92102
Nov
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary
5050 Federal Blvd., San Diego, California 92102
Nov
12
Committal
2:00p.m.
MT HOPE CEMETERY
3751 MARKET ST, SAN DIEGO, California 92102
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego
