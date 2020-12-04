Menu
Johnnie Clutter
1940 - 2020
March 13, 1940
November 15, 2020
General Motors
Johnnie Clutter's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs in Webster Springs, WV .

Published by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Fairview Road, Webster Springs, West Virginia 26288
Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs
