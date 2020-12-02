Johnnie Humphries's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forbes Funeral Home in Macclenny, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johnnie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Forbes Funeral Home website.
Published by Forbes Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
