Johnnie-Mae Cabral
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1939
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Johnnie-Mae Cabral's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell Funeral Home Inc in Providence, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johnnie-Mae in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bell Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Bell Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church
475 Cranston Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02907
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church
475 Cranston Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02907
Bell Funeral Home Inc
