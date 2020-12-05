Menu
Johnnie Manning
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1948
DIED
November 19, 2020
Johnnie Manning's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East in Apopka, FL .

Published by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Healing Water World Outreach Ministries
922 E. McDonald, Eustis,, Florida 32726
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Cemetery
15300-15456 Huffstetler, Eustis,, Florida 32726
Funeral services provided by:
Unity Memorial Funeral Home East
