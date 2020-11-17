Menu
Johnnie Seabolt
1964 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1964
DIED
November 13, 2020
Johnnie Seabolt's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wackerly Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johnnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wackerly Funeral Home website.

Published by Wackerly Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wackerly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help me cope. Remembering you and our life as children.
Sharon Wright
Brother
November 16, 2020