Johnnie Thomas
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1944
DIED
November 18, 2020
Johnnie Thomas's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. in High Point, NC .

Published by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
206 Fourth Street, High Point, North Carolina 27260
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
