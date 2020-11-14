Johnny Burnett's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle in Hartselle, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johnny in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle website.
Published by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle on Nov. 14, 2020.
