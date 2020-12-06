Menu
Johnny Conner
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020
Johnny Conner's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Uvalda City Cemetery
100, Uvalda, Georgia 30473
Funeral services provided by:
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
