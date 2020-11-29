Menu
Johnny Davis
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1941
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
US Army
Johnny Davis's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beggs Funeral Home in Lincolnton, GA .

