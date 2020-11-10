Menu
Johnny Fluhr
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1961
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Johnny Fluhr's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parson Mortuary Inc website.

Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
11:00a.m.
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305
Parson Mortuary Inc
