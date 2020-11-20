Johnny Godfrey's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johnny in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beam Funeral Service website.
Published by Beam Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
