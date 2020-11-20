Menu
Johnny Godfrey
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1941
DIED
November 18, 2020
Johnny Godfrey's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752
