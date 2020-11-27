Johnny Lopez's passing at the age of 29 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johnny in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hawkins Family Funeral Home website.
Published by Hawkins Family Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.