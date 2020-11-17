Menu
Johnny Merritt
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1954
DIED
November 13, 2020
Johnny Merritt's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affinity Memorial Chapel website.

Published by Affinity Memorial Chapel on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mt. Gerizim Missionary Baptist Church
2633 Mock Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Memorial Chapel
