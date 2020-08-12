Menu
Johnny Miera
1964 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1964
DIED
August 1, 2020
Johnny Miera passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Roy, Utah. He was born in Salt Lake City on September 14, 1964 to Jose Alfredo and Guadelupe Miera. Johnny leaves behind his children, Thomas and Shawn Mann, one grandson, his siblings Philip Alaniz, Sally Heiner (Doug), Billy Miera (Irene),Georgia Miera Andrews (Jay Bradshaw), Jake Miera, Priscilla Strasner, Alfreda Miera, Steve Miera (Tamera Martin), Anita Miera Freer, Sandra Sandoval and Felix Miera and many nieces and nephews.



Rest In Peace our beloved Son, Father, Brother and Uncle.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
