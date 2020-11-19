Menu
Johnny Morales
1958 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1958
DIED
November 18, 2020
Johnny Morales's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home in LAREDO, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, Texas 78043
Nov
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, Texas 78043
Funeral services provided by:
Gamez & Sons Funeral Home
