Johnny Roark
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1954
DIED
October 4, 2020
Johnny Roark's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, October 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
The Kid's Play Place
2072 US HWY 271 North, Pittsburg, Texas 75686
Funeral services provided by:
Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg
